Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%.

ACBI traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.52. 87,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,298. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.34. The company has a market capitalization of $364.05 million, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91.

ACBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

