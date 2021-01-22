Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $51.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.87% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Atlantica Yield Plc owns, manages and acquires a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the power and environment sectors. It operates primarily in North America, South America and Europe. Atlantica Yield Plc, formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc, is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AY. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $46.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $47.15.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $302.99 million during the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 3.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 10,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

