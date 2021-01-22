Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Position Lifted by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 419.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 500,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,761,000 after purchasing an additional 91,889 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 596,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 14.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,981,000 after purchasing an additional 17,093 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth $216,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.31.

Shares of NYSE:ATO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.36. 12,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,377. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $77.92 and a 52 week high of $121.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.23. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $474.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Richard A. Sampson acquired 500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $48,705.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.