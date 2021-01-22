AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,549,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,180 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $44,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in AT&T by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 76,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in AT&T by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,033,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,470,000 after acquiring an additional 62,433 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in AT&T by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 95,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in AT&T by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 49,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in AT&T by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 149,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $28.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.06.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial raised AT&T to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.36.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

