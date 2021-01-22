Auroracoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.79 Million (AUR)

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Auroracoin has a total market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $426.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auroracoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0992 or 0.00000303 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Auroracoin has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,657.93 or 0.99852228 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00024474 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00015291 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000215 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Auroracoin

AUR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 24th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Auroracoin’s official website is auroracoin.is. Auroracoin’s official message board is auroraspjall.is. Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Auroracoin

