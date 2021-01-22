AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Scotiabank

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from $32.50 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of AutoCanada from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of AutoCanada from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of AutoCanada from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.20.

AOCIF opened at $21.58 on Thursday. AutoCanada has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average is $14.75.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

