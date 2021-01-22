Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (AVL.TO) (TSE:AVL) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.16

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (AVL.TO) (TSE:AVL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 2307095 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The stock has a market cap of C$54.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08.

About Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (AVL.TO) (TSE:AVL)

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (AVL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (AVL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.