Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVNS shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avanos Medical from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 501,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,732,000 after acquiring an additional 217,738 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,057,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,335,000 after acquiring an additional 104,925 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,349,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avanos Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,952,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 63,186 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AVNS traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.40. The company had a trading volume of 118,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,805. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.87 and a 200 day moving average of $37.95. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.12. Avanos Medical has a 1 year low of $19.46 and a 1 year high of $50.00.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.87 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Avanos Medical will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Its product portfolio includes digestive health products, including enteral feeding tubes and solutions; respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and oral care kits; and acute pain products comprising surgical pain pumps, and cold and compression therapy systems, as well as interventional pain management solutions that include minimally invasive interventional pain therapies.

