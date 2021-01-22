Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $10.42 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 62.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 142,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 232,719 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,991,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,164,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,030,000 after acquiring an additional 412,015 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,460,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 45.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,226,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,044,000 after acquiring an additional 380,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $75.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,444,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,396,383. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $75.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.51 and its 200-day moving average is $69.39.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

