Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $17.24 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 57.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,431 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 32,631 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $17,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $516.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $846.64. 17,990,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,492,699. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.10 and a 1-year high of $884.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $718.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $479.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $802.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,700.08, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.60, for a total transaction of $4,246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,837 shares in the company, valued at $12,668,790.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total transaction of $18,228,107.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,318,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,643 shares of company stock valued at $101,021,931. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

