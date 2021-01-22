Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $7.13 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 52.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,698 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,535,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,607,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,353,000 after acquiring an additional 535,573 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 20,277.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 258,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,543,000 after acquiring an additional 257,117 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 466,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,874,000 after acquiring an additional 168,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 347.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 178,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,467,000 after purchasing an additional 138,622 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VO stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.87. The company had a trading volume of 521,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,880. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $110.05 and a 12 month high of $216.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.25 and its 200 day moving average is $187.52.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.