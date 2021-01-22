Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 97.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 321,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,893 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $20,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 269.5% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,246,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,624,000 after buying an additional 4,555,694 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,868,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,465 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 293.3% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,514,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,447 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 273.8% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 1,370,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 304.7% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 974,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,331,000 after purchasing an additional 733,336 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $65.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,469,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,900. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.97. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $35.21 and a 52 week high of $65.87.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

