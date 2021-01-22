Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 49,312 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 65.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,312 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,522,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,197,711,000 after buying an additional 80,728 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,897,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $845,293,000 after buying an additional 297,355 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,372,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,558,000 after buying an additional 264,597 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,042,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,147,000 after buying an additional 114,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 993,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,461,000 after buying an additional 151,600 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $247.58. The company had a trading volume of 742,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,131. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $248.37.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

