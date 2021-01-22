Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 669,237 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,081,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669,237 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.8% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $74,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fullen Financial Group raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 73,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $71.28. The company had a trading volume of 930,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,593. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.59. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $72.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

