Avantor, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Avantor in a report released on Monday, January 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.83. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avantor’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avantor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Avantor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avantor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.45.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $30.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Avantor has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $30.73. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84.

In other news, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 412,188 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $11,162,051.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,147,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,155,274.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 36,016,093 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $893,559,267.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,624,471 shares of company stock valued at $910,119,771. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at $105,266,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 191.8% in the 4th quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 725,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,412,000 after buying an additional 476,600 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,773,000 after buying an additional 148,495 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 66,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

