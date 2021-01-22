Aventus Price Up 527.9% Over Last 7 Days (AVT)

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded down 20.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Aventus has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $85,970.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aventus token can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000663 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aventus has traded up 527.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00062491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.69 or 0.00568527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005884 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00042694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,203.75 or 0.03873147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00013908 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00016773 BTC.

Aventus (AVT) is a token. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. Aventus’ official message board is blog.aventus.io. The official website for Aventus is aventus.io. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aventus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aventus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aventus using one of the exchanges listed above.

