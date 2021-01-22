AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Critical Comparison

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares AVROBIO and Moderna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO N/A -51.33% -47.65% Moderna -242.73% -28.11% -20.31%

Volatility and Risk

AVROBIO has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moderna has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for AVROBIO and Moderna, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AVROBIO 0 2 5 0 2.71 Moderna 2 7 9 0 2.39

AVROBIO presently has a consensus target price of $32.17, indicating a potential upside of 129.11%. Moderna has a consensus target price of $128.59, indicating a potential downside of 3.30%. Given AVROBIO’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AVROBIO is more favorable than Moderna.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.7% of AVROBIO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of Moderna shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of AVROBIO shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.2% of Moderna shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AVROBIO and Moderna’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO N/A N/A -$72.96 million ($2.66) -5.28 Moderna $60.21 million 873.97 -$514.02 million ($1.55) -85.79

AVROBIO has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Moderna. Moderna is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AVROBIO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Moderna beats AVROBIO on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease. The company's lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also developing AVR-RD-02 that has completed pre-clinical trials for the treatment of type 1 Gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03, which is in preclinical development to treat Pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 that has completed pre-clinical studies for treating cystinosis. The company has a research and clinical collaboration agreement with Magenta Therapeutics to evaluate targeted antibody-drug conjugate as a conditioning regimen for lentiviral gene therapies. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics. The company has strategic alliances with AstraZeneca, Merck & Co., Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; and a research collaboration with Harvard University. Moderna, Inc. also has collaborations with Lonza Ltd. for the manufacture of mRNA-1273, a COVID-19 vaccine; and Catalent for fill-finish manufacturing of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The company was formerly known as Moderna Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Moderna, Inc. in August 2018. Moderna, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

