Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) Achieves Market Cap of $9.12 Million

Axie Infinity Shards (CURRENCY:AXS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Axie Infinity Shards token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001083 BTC on exchanges. Axie Infinity Shards has a total market capitalization of $9.12 million and approximately $16.75 million worth of Axie Infinity Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity Shards has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00068666 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $188.41 or 0.00582351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005998 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00043397 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,376.55 or 0.04254799 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00014156 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00016571 BTC.

Axie Infinity Shards Profile

Axie Infinity Shards is a token. It was first traded on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity Shards’ total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,985,000 tokens. Axie Infinity Shards’ official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity. Axie Infinity Shards’ official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity Shards’ official website is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Shards Token Trading

Axie Infinity Shards can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity Shards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

