B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) (TSE:BTO) Price Target Raised to C$8.00

B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James to C$8.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BTO. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight Capital raised their price target on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$10.00 price target on B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.47.

B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) stock opened at C$6.54 on Monday. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$3.12 and a one year high of C$9.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.69.

B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$649.18 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

