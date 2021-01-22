Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.23), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Baker Hughes stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.13. 347,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,938,220. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1.38, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.04. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $24.04.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

BKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. HSBC lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.76.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.