Ballast Inc. Sells 480 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ballast Inc. decreased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,181 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $9,069,130.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,899,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.82.

NYSE ABT opened at $112.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $115.14. The company has a market capitalization of $200.19 billion, a PE ratio of 59.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.93.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

