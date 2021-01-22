Ballast Inc. Sells 689 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Ballast Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,904 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 2.3% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 5,918 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 602 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 2,206 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Stephens upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,186,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,674 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,907. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock opened at $355.00 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $367.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $336.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $347.51 and a 200 day moving average of $325.16.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

