Ballast Inc. Sells 92 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Ballast Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth approximately $4,748,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Chubb by 72.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Chubb by 38.1% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth approximately $5,307,000. Finally, PhiloSmith Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Chubb by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 90,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total value of $3,586,033.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,758,634.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total value of $143,972.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,130.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,683 shares of company stock valued at $27,794,915 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CB stock opened at $157.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.56 and a 200-day moving average of $135.44.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CB. Raymond James raised Chubb from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.72.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.