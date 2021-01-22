Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Trading Up 5.1%

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)’s stock price traded up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $53.76 and last traded at $53.26. 495,804 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 297,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.66.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BALY. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $32.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Bally’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bally’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.86 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $116.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bally’s news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 5,000 shares of Bally’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $241,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 77,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,749,139.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $597,650 over the last three months. Insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Company Profile (NYSE:BALY)

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

