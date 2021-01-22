Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banc of California had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.62%.

Shares of NYSE:BANC traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $17.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,693. Banc of California has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $19.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.23 million, a P/E ratio of -92.84, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

BANC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.10.

In related news, Director Mary A. Curran purchased 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $50,946.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at $111,122.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,462.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

