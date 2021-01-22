Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banc of California had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.88%.

BANC stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.64. The company had a trading volume of 376,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,693. Banc of California has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $19.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $886.23 million, a P/E ratio of -92.84, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

In related news, CEO Jared M. Wolff bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary A. Curran bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $50,946.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at $111,122.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BANC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Banc of California from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banc of California presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

