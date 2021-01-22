BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

Shares of BancFirst stock traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,004. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.61. BancFirst has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

Several brokerages have commented on BANF. TheStreet upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

In other news, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $1,138,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $143,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $143,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,426,100. Insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

