Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bradesco’s main activities are the provision of banking and insurance services such as private and industrial credit loans, credit cards, mortgaged loans, 24 hour banking, health and life insurance, leasing, pension fund management and services for stock market investors. “

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

BBD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Banco Bradesco from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banco Bradesco currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of BBD opened at $4.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.28. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $7.58.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 14.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.0035 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 1,146,373.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,628,000 after buying an additional 515,868 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 29,388 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 418,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 85,008 shares during the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Bradesco (BBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.