Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $96.61 Million

Analysts expect Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) to announce sales of $96.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $96.75 million and the lowest is $96.48 million. Bandwidth reported sales of $62.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full year sales of $326.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $326.50 million to $327.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $462.27 million, with estimates ranging from $448.32 million to $484.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.49 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.25.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 47,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.63, for a total transaction of $7,016,079.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,917,965.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 70,131 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $12,553,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,958 shares in the company, valued at $12,701,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,973 shares of company stock worth $40,730,555 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 33.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 14,461.4% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 16.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,051,000 after purchasing an additional 16,692 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 104.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $167.84. 244,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,246. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.00. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $50.89 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -155.41 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

