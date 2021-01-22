Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Upgraded to Buy by Hapoalim Securities

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Hapoalim Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank Hapoalim B.M. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get Bank Hapoalim B.M. alerts:

Shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.90. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a fifty-two week low of $21.73 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.40.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $965.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.92 million. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 3.69%.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. The company offers account-management services, credits for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market activity; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.