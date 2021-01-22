Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%.

Bank OZK stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.94. 65,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,407. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.90. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $36.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.15 and a 200-day moving average of $26.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 33.64%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OZK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bank OZK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.11.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

