BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%.

Shares of BankUnited stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.52. The stock had a trading volume of 14,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,988. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.35. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $40.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

In related news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 14,446 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $431,502.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,327,378.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 50,000 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $1,437,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,757.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 493,741 shares of company stock worth $14,655,776. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BKU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded BankUnited from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group lowered BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BankUnited from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

