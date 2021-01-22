Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%.

NASDAQ BANR opened at $50.39 on Friday. Banner has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $55.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BANR. Piper Sandler raised shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Banner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Banner in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

