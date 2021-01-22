Banta Asset Management LP Invests $201,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Banta Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Banta Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 10,512.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,463,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,756,000 after buying an additional 2,440,597 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 533,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,081,000 after purchasing an additional 96,054 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 312.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 147,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 111,523 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 77,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 64.5% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 116,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 45,630 shares during the last quarter.

BSCP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.50. 3,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,633. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.45. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $22.63.

