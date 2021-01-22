Barclays Boosts FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target to $29.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FOXA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a sector weight rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FOX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.89.

FOXA opened at $31.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. FOX has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $39.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.55.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FOX will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 8.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,840,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 167,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

