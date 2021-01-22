Barclays Increases Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Price Target to $55.00

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.54% from the company’s current price.

WTRG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, US Capital Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Shares of WTRG opened at $46.01 on Friday. Essential Utilities has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $348.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Essential Utilities will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Essential Utilities news, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 5,310 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $242,667.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,424 shares in the company, valued at $979,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,822 shares in the company, valued at $3,395,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,611 shares of company stock worth $1,859,033. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 66.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.5% in the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

