Barclays Lowers ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) to Underweight

Barclays downgraded shares of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $36.00.

VIAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut ViacomCBS from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on ViacomCBS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on ViacomCBS from $26.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered ViacomCBS from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $45.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. ViacomCBS has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $46.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.82.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $312,828.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ViacomCBS by 215.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,115,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,602,000 after acquiring an additional 24,675,148 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,580,000. Prudential PLC increased its position in ViacomCBS by 3,741.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,380,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292,300 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the third quarter worth $47,491,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,209,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,097,000 after purchasing an additional 901,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

