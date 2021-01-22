Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BCS. Investec cut Barclays from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. AlphaValue raised Barclays to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BCS raised Barclays from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

BCS stock opened at $7.90 on Monday. Barclays has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $9.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day moving average is $6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. Barclays had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 63,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barclays during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,136,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,595,000 after purchasing an additional 169,018 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 30,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 12,435 shares during the period. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

