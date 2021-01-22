Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AEG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aegon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut Aegon from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aegon from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Aegon presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Shares of NYSE AEG opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. Aegon has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day moving average is $3.21.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEG. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Aegon by 29.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 44,658 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aegon by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 524,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aegon by 0.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 772,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aegon by 179.6% during the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 29,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 18,946 shares in the last quarter.

About Aegon

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

