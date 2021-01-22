Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $1.88, but opened at $2.18. Barnwell Industries shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 2,610 shares traded.

Specifically, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 137,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $248,009.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 76,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $126,812.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 217,701 shares of company stock valued at $377,853. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 11th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 823.91% and a negative net margin of 25.92%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Barnwell Industries stock. BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 51,726 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. BFT Financial Group LLC owned 0.62% of Barnwell Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN)

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, the company owns and operates five water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii.

