Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc (BVT.L) (LON:BVT) Shares Gap Up to $70.50

Shares of Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc (BVT.L) (LON:BVT) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $70.50, but opened at $74.00. Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc (BVT.L) shares last traded at $75.40, with a volume of 5,800 shares.

The company has a market cap of £191.04 million and a PE ratio of 24.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 70.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 68.01.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. This is an increase from Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc (BVT.L)’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 5.19%. Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc (BVT.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 259.26%.

Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc (BVT.L) Company Profile (LON:BVT)

Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc is a venture capital trust managed by ISIS Equity Partners LLP. It invests in a portfolio of unquoted companies in the United Kingdom, which raise expansion capital or are the subject of a management buy-out or buy-in. The trust primarily invests in the media, business services, consumer, information technology support services, and healthcare sectors.

