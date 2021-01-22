Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GOLD. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $31.71 to $31.79 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays upgraded Barrick Gold from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Barrick Gold from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Barrick Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.37.

NYSE GOLD opened at $23.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.98. Barrick Gold has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 241.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 272.9% during the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

