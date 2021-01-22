Bartlett & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 337.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,669 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,296 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 54,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $931,000. Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 146,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 420,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 13,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.51 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.96.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $508,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,180,155.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.