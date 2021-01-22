Bartlett & Co. LLC Buys 800 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,628,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,612,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $572,134,000 after buying an additional 100,903 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,122,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,091,000 after buying an additional 376,589 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,006,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,078,000 after buying an additional 14,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 829,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,769,000 after buying an additional 44,519 shares in the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 108,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total value of $8,678,722.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,993,550 over the last three months. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $92.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $33.90 and a one year high of $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 22.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

A number of analysts recently commented on FBHS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.53.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

