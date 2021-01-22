Bartlett & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of AON by 24.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of AON by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 18,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $987,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John G. Bruno acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $186.46 per share, with a total value of $186,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,993,465.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $228.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.46.

Shares of AON opened at $209.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.63. Aon Plc has a 12-month low of $143.93 and a 12-month high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aon Plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, November 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.07%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

