Bartlett & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,565 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 490.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.05. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $49.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

