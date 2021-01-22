Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $360,000 Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 8,021 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. South State CORP. acquired a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 58.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $11.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.15 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

