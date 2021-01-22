Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Earns Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on BASFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, November 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Main First Bank raised shares of Basf from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Basf to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, CSFB reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

BASFY stock opened at $20.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a PE ratio of -32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.77 and its 200 day moving average is $16.50. Basf has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $21.08.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter. Basf had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.52%. Research analysts predict that Basf will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

