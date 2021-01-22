Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%.

Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $214.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.81 and its 200 day moving average is $14.51. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $23.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Separately, Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

