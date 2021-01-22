BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Trading Down 0.9%

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) shares traded down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.24 and last traded at $5.39. 52,178 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 205,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.44.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.13.

BB Seguridade Participações Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BBSEY)

BB Seguridade ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA, through its subsidiaries, invests in the insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, reinsurance, and dental insurance businesses in Brazil. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property, vehicle, rural, special risk and financial, transport, hoove, and housing insurance products.

